Russian troops launched missile strike on Kharkiv Defense Forces. Armed Forces hold positions and give decent rebuff to enemy, - Synehubiv. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers continue to destroy the civilian infrastructure of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, over the past day, Russian troops fired three times at Kharkiv with MLRS and artillery. Northern Saltivka and the Industrial District (KTP) were affected.

"On the Kharkiv Defense Forces, the racists also launched a missile strike. Ukrainian defenders hold their positions and give a decent rebuff to the enemy," Synehubiv said.

He also said that at 11 pm the Russians fired on the Hryhoriy Skovoroda Museum in Skovorodynivka.

"The shell hit the roof of the building. A 35-year-old man who was supervising the museum was on the territory, unfortunately, he was injured. The room was actually destroyed. The most valuable exhibits of the collection were saved, they were moved to a safe place," he added.

"We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which courageously defend the Kharkiv region, and we know: victory is only for us!" He concludes.