Russian troops launched missile strike on Karlivka in Poltava region. Hit in object of infrastructure, - Lunin

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Karlivka in Poltava region, there is a hit in the infrastructure.

The head of the Poltava regional military administration Dmitry Lunin reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The Russian enemy fired missiles at Karlivka - arrival at the infrastructure facility. We are clarifying information about the destruction and casualties," he said.

