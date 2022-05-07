Russian troops launched missile strike on Karlivka in Poltava region. Hit in object of infrastructure, - Lunin
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Karlivka in Poltava region, there is a hit in the infrastructure.
The head of the Poltava regional military administration Dmitry Lunin reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
"The Russian enemy fired missiles at Karlivka - arrival at the infrastructure facility. We are clarifying information about the destruction and casualties," he said.
