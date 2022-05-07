ENG
Occupiers don't allow to take away wounded and lost Ukrainian soldiers from battlefield in Zaporizhia

In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy is trying to restrain the actions of the Armed Forces and destroy Ukrainian artillery units, and also prevent the removal of wounded and dead soldiers from the battlefield.

As Censor.NET reports, the Zaporizhia regional military administration reported about it on Telegram

"Often the Russian military doesn't allow the removal of wounded and, unfortunately, dead Ukrainian soldiers from the battlefield, violating all international humanitarian norms, forgetting about humanism and humanity," the statement said.

It is also noted that as a result of the shelling in Orikhov, 4 warehouses, the roof of a residential building and an outbuilding were on fire.

Russian Army (9317) Zaporizka region (1260) servicemen (1285)
