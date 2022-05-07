Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 25.1 thousand people, 199 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 1,122 tanks and 2,713 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 7, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 25.1 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 25100 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1122 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2713 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 509 (+7) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 172 (+1) units,

air defense means - 84 (+1) units,

aircraft - 199 (+0) units,

helicopters - 155 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 1934 (+8) units,

ships / boats - 11 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 341 (+17).

Special equipment - 38 (+0).

Cruise missiles - 90 (+0).

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last night) were observed in the Slobozhansky operational area. The data are specified. Fight the occupier! Together we will win! Our strength is in the truth!", - noted in the General Staff of the Armed Forces.