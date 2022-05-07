Russian officers are being removed from combat positions to guard "parade" in ruined Mariupol. Intelligence released list

According to intelligence, the entire command staff of the 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the occupying forces will be forced to guard the Kremlin assassins, rapists, and false propagandists in Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Russian invaders are so afraid of the attack of the defenders of Ukraine that they forced the officers of the regiment to leave the fighting positions and provide them with round-the-clock protection. During personal communication, the occupiers complain to each other about the stupidity of the Moscow command and their humiliation. The 71st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District of the occupying army (unit 16544) is stationed in the village of Kalinovskaya, Chechen Republic," the statement said.

The list of the regiment's command staff can be found at the link.

"Crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine, all war criminals will be brought to justice," the intelligence agency said.