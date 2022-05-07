War in Ukraine could last for years. West should increase supplies of heavy weapons to Kyiv and prepare for long-term commitments - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg predicts that the war in Ukraine could be protracted.

He said this in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, informs Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, we must be prepared for a long war in Ukraine, which could last for months or even years. In the long run, Ukraine must not only defend itself with Soviet-era weapons but also switch to modern Western weapons. Only in this way will Kyiv be able to successfully repel the Russian invasion in the long run. Ukraine urgently needs more heavy weapons, the West needs to increase supplies, do more, and prepare for long-term commitments. We must make sure that Ukraine can defend itself. One courage and bravery of Ukrainian soldiers are not enough for this. This also requires the continued military support of the West, "said the NATO Secretary-General.

He also predicts that Russia's offensive in Donbas will intensify.

"Russia's current offensive in Donbas has not yet gained momentum, as Ukrainian troops are vigorously defending themselves," he said.

"We must prepare for the Russian offensive and even greater brutality, even greater losses, and even greater destruction of vital infrastructure and residential areas," Stoltenberg said.

Read more: NATO Military Committee to discuss Russia's war, Ukraine, Sweden and Finland invited to event

He also notes that there is a stark contrast between Russian and Ukrainian forces: "Ukrainian troops are brave and know what they are fighting for.

Russian troops are suffering from poor leadership, and low morale and many don't know what they are fighting for. "