Evacuation car came under enemy fire in Luhansk region, however, managed to take out 35 people, - Haidai

In the Luhansk region, an evacuation vehicle came under enemy fire, but managed to evacuate 35 people, they are already heading to the Dnipro.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it on Telegram.

"34 residents of Lysycha and a resident of the Popasna community are already heading to the Dnipro: the evacuation car came under fire," the head of the region wrote.

He noted that people from the Luhansk region are evacuated every day, but if only three people from Severodonetsk were found yesterday, on May 7, 32 residents of Lysychansk decided to leave.

"They are tired of the constant Russian shelling, power outages and gas, lack of water. They made a choice - to live!

Two more people from the city were late for evacuation - they were taken away on the way. It was difficult to save a resident of Komyshuvakha in Popasnyanshchyna.

The car in which he was taken away came under Russian fire. Fortunately, no one was injured," Haidai said.

