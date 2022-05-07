Defenders of Mariupol use white flag for evacuation of civilians, - "Azov"
White flags are used to evacuate citizens from the territory of the Azovstal plant. This is the fourth time.
The corresponding statement is published on Telegram channel "AZOV - Mariupol", Censor.NET reports.
"There are reports from some Internet sources that the defenders of Mariupol went to the Russian military with a white flag. In fact, both groups use white flags to implement the plan to evacuate civilians," the statement said.
"We would like to note that this procedure is being held for the fourth time," added the defenders of Mariupol.
