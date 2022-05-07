Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07.05.2022

"73 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. There is a threat of rocket-bomb attacks on the infrastructure of our state from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siversky direction, certain units of the Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In the border areas of the Kursk region engineering equipment of positions proceeds.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on preventing further advance of our troops in the direction of the state border of Ukraine. He strengthened the groups of troops of the 20th General Army and the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District at the expense of reserve units. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Prudyanka and Slatine.

As a result of the offensive of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy lost control over the settlement of Tsyrkuny. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Vernopillia, was unsuccessful, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on taking full control of Rubezhnoye and preparing for the offensive on the settlements of Lyman and Severodonetsk. He continued artillery shelling and rocket-bomb attacks with the use of operational and tactical aircraft in some areas. Also, the enemy tried to take control of the settlement of Oleksandrivka, was unsuccessful.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continues to block units of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant. With the support of artillery and tank fire conducts assault operations.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhia areas. With the support of the air force, he tried to conduct offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Poltavka in the Zaporizhia region, suffered casualties, and retreated to his former positions.

Units of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Pologi, Zaporizhia region, successfully inflicted fire damage on the enemy, destroying some of its weapons and military equipment. The enemy personnel left their positions.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is defending and launching missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure. He did not conduct offensive operations in the Kryvyi Rih direction. He shelled units of our troops with mortars and artillery.

The occupiers suffered significant losses in battles with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Thus, in the settlement of Burchak, more than 100 wounded servicemen of the airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces were found.

We keep the system! We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! ", - the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.