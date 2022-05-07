Activists call on UN to initiate extraction proceedings for Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol

A number of activists, public and nongovernmental organizations are collecting signatures on a petition calling on the UN to free the defenders of besieged Mariupol.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated on the website with a petition.

The text of the petition notes: "We, the following activists, non-governmental and non-profit organizations, politicians, and celebrities, call upon the United Nations and especially the UN Secretary General and regional leaders from around the world to initiate an urgent Extraction procedure, namely:

1. Resume the meeting of the eleventh emergency special session of the UN General Assembly to consider the humanitarian situation in Mariupol, which has developed due to the aggression against Ukraine.

2. We demand that the General Assembly adopt a resolution obliging the Russian Federation, the aggressor country, to ensure the evacuation of all persons from Azovstal to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government or to the territory of third safe countries.

3. We call on all world leaders to take all necessary measures to ensure and implement the resolution and to act as guarantors of security.

Civilians as well as soldiers defending Mariupol are surviving in inhumane conditions: a number of world leaders have already recognized the actions of the aggressor country as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to violate the rules of war, which has already been partially reflected in the UN General Assembly Resolution of April 7, 2022 "On Suspension of Membership Rights of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council." The enemy violates the rules of warfare, employs unconventional weapons, regularly and deliberately attacks places of civilian population, wounded servicemen, bodies of dead servicemen.

Watch more: Vakarchuk calls for signing petition to UN to save defenders of Mariupol. VIDEO

Despite the inhumane conditions, the Ukrainian military controls the territory of the Azovstal plant, which in particular serves as a shelter for civilians and the wounded. Such conditions are truly a humanitarian catastrophe artificially created by the Russian Federation. There is a significant shortage of food, medicines, hygiene products and individual protection in the city. Due to the total damage to infrastructure and housing, the city of Mariupol no longer exists.

Now the clock is ticking, the occupiers have partially broken through to the territory of the Azovstal plant. Every minute of delay could be a huge loss of life for all those who have found shelter in the plant's territory.

We call on the United Nations, the UN Secretary General, and regional leaders from around the world to begin an immediate extraction procedure to evacuate civilians, all wounded, bodies of dead, and Ukrainian soldiers from the blockaded city of Mariupol.

Read more: Nearly 500 people were evacuated from Azovstal and Mariupol by UN and Red Cross, - Guterres

With immediate help from international figures, we still have the opportunity to save lives. We call for decisive action by the international community to:

- Ensure an urgent ceasefire with guarantees from both sides in Mariupol;

- Organize immediate third-party monitoring of the ceasefire compliance;

- Organize the maritime evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian military to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government or to a third intermediary state. The maritime evacuation may be accompanied by a land humanitarian corridor for civilians and Ukrainian military to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government or to the territory of a third intermediary state.

Read more: All women, children and elderly people from Azovstal evacuated - Vereshchuk