Two children killed in Luhansk region as result of shelling of Pryvillya by occupants, two more girls and woman were wounded - Haidai. PHOTO

Russian occupants used "Grad" missiles to shell the town of Pryvillya in Luhansk region, killing two children. Two children and a woman were also wounded.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"On the afternoon, orcs shelled the residential sector of Pryvillya with "Grads". The missiles hit the houses.

After the shelling, the "Lugansk-1" rapid response group went through the city in search of possible victims. Two bodies of minors were found in one of the streets in the yard. The boys 11 and 14 years old were found without any signs of life", - the report says.

According to Haidai, two other girls aged 12 and 8 and a 69-year-old woman were injured.

Police officers are still working at the scene, there may be more victims.

