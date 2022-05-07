In Eastern direction, 7 attacks were repelled, 107 occupants, 8 tanks, 16 units of armored vehicles, 2 drones were destroyed - OС "East"

The Operational Command "East" announced the results of the confrontation with the Russian occupants on May 7.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The report notes: "During the day, May 7, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops launched 7 attacks. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 107; tanks - 8; APC - 1; IFV - 11; MTLB - 4; ATT - 5; UAV - 2".

