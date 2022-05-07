ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11855 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 618 7

"Only by working together we can stop aggressor," Shmyhal and Ghebreyesus held talks

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held talks with the head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this posted Shmyhal in Twitter.

He noted, "I met today with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He noted that only by working together we can stop the aggressor. The war that Russia is waging against Ukraine threatens the entire world. Thanked him for his humanitarian assistance and support to Ukrainians.

Read more: Shmygal and Morawiecki signed memorandum

Only by working together we can stop aggressor, Shmyhal and Ghebreyesus held talks 01

Author: 

medicine (51) Denys Shmyhal (687) Ghebreyesus (4)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 