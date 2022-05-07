"Only by working together we can stop aggressor," Shmyhal and Ghebreyesus held talks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held talks with the head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this posted Shmyhal in Twitter.
He noted, "I met today with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He noted that only by working together we can stop the aggressor. The war that Russia is waging against Ukraine threatens the entire world. Thanked him for his humanitarian assistance and support to Ukrainians.
