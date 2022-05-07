We're like in hellish reality show, and whole world is just watching. Save military from Azovstal, - Marine commander Volyna

The commander of the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade Serhii Volynskyi (Volyna) requests to do everything possible to evacuate the military from Azovstal.

He stated this in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"How do I feel? It feels like I'm in some hellish reality show where we're military men, fighting for life, taking every chance to save lives, and the whole world is just watching an interesting plot! Scenarios like this are used in movies and TV shows. The only difference is that it's not a movie and we're not fictional characters! This is real life! Pain, suffering, hunger, anguish, tears, fear, death - everything is real!" - the message says.

According to Volyna, he is surprised by the cynicism of people.

"There is no limit to human cynicism! There are generally accepted rules, they are the same for everyone, certified by a bunch of laws, signatures and seals, but they do not work! Then what are they for?" - he stressed.

Watch more: Deputy Commander of Azov Regiment Palamar - Zelensky: Take care of civilians and wounded soldiers who die in agony at Azovstal. VIDEO

At the same time, the Ukrainian defender hopes for a miracle.

"On the fact that higher powers (in the broad sense of the word) will find a solution to save us! And this infernal reality show will end... Higher powers, we await the result of your actions... Time is running out, and time is our lives! MARINES - FAITHFUL ALWAYS! GLORY TO UKRAINE!" - he added.

Volyna also recalled that the price of the last evacuation - three dead and six wounded soldiers.

"The Mariupol garrison did everything possible to save the civilians. We ask everyone to do their best to evacuate the military," he concluded.

Read more: All women, children and elderly people from Azovstal evacuated - Vereshchuk