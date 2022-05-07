We still see no evidence that Russia is preparing nuclear attack," CIA Director Burns

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency sees no signs that Russia is preparing to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in a war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN, this was stated by CIA Director William Burns.

"As the intelligence community, we see no practical evidence at present that Russia is planning the deployment or even the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons," he explained.

But the possibility of nuclear weapons should not be taken lightly, Burns added.

"Given the weapon rattling we've heard from the Russian leadership, we can't take those possibilities frivolously. So we as an intelligence service are very focused on these opportunities at the moment when the stakes are very high for Russia," the CIA director noted.

Read more: Putin will hint at "doomsday" for West at May 9 parade - Reuters