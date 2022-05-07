ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11855 visitors online
News War
3 352 14

We still see no evidence that Russia is preparing nuclear attack," CIA Director Burns

рф,зброя,ядерна

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency sees no signs that Russia is preparing to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in a war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN, this was stated by CIA Director William Burns.

"As the intelligence community, we see no practical evidence at present that Russia is planning the deployment or even the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons," he explained.

But the possibility of nuclear weapons should not be taken lightly, Burns added.

"Given the weapon rattling we've heard from the Russian leadership, we can't take those possibilities frivolously. So we as an intelligence service are very focused on these opportunities at the moment when the stakes are very high for Russia," the CIA director noted.

Read more: Putin will hint at "doomsday" for West at May 9 parade - Reuters

Author: 

CIA (31) nuclear weapon (396) Burns (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 