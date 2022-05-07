Since beginning of day, 19 occupant tanks were destroyed in Donbass, Mi-28N and 6 drones were shot down, - JFO press center

During the current day, May 7, the servicemen of the Joint Force grouping successfully repulsed 9 enemy attacks.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 19 tanks, 20 units of armored combat vehicles, 4 special armored vehicles, one unit of special engineering equipment and 6 enemy vehicles.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy Mi-28N assault helicopter and six "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.

