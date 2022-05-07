Russian occupants announce missile strikes on western regions of Ukraine on May 8

On May 8, the Russian occupiers "announced" that Tochka-U would bomb crowds of people in Lviv and Volyn regions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation.

"On May 8, during the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation celebrated in Ukraine in the western parts of the country, the " Kyiv regime" is planning another sophisticated provocations with the deaths of civilians to further accuse the Russian Armed Forces of indiscriminate missile strikes.

For this purpose, AFU units will launch Tochka-U missile strikes on crowded places in Lviv and Volyn regions, as it has already happened at the railway station in Kramatorsk," the report says.

The occupiers did not forget to add that "these provocations" were prepared by the Ukrainian authorities with the approval of "Western supervisors".

