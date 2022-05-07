We are preparing second stage of evacuation mission from Azovstal - removal of wounded and medics - Zelensky

The authorities are preparing the second stage of evacuation from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening video message, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In fact, we have taken the civilians out of Azovstal and are now preparing the second phase of the evacuation mission - the wounded and medics. Of course, if everyone complies with the agreements. Of course, if there are no lies.

Of course, we are also working on the removal of our military, all the heroes defending Mariupol. It is very difficult, but important. I am sure that everyone understands the main reason for this difficulty. And also where this reason is located. But we do not lose hope, we do not stop. Every day we are looking for a diplomatic option that can work," said the Head of State.

Read more: All women, children and elderly people from Azovstal evacuated - Vereshchuk