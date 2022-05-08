Enemy is preparing to continue offensive in directions of Izyum - Barvinkove and Izyum - Slovyansk. Two battalion tactical groups were redeployed from Russian Federation - General Staff

The seventy-fourth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began. The enemy continues full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy continues full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy doesn't stop the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

The situation in the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions is without significant changes.

According to the General Staff, there is still a threat of missiles and airstrikes from the territory of Belarus.

"Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to perform tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Slobozhansky direction the enemy focused its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine to the north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Prudyanka, Slatine, and Tsyrkuny. To strengthen the defense in the area of ​​the settlement of Kozacha Lopan, the enemy carried out measures on the engineering equipment of the positions.

"In the Izyum direction, the enemy focused its efforts on preparing for the continuation of the offensive in the Izyum-Barvinkove and Izyum-Slovyansk directions. To strengthen the group from the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy redeployed two battalion tactical groups from the 35th All-Military Army to certain areas. The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the positions of the units of the Defense Forces," the General Staff added.

To clarify the position of our troops, the enemy continued to conduct air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Izyum and Kamyanka.

In the Donetsk direction, the group of occupying troops continues offensive operations in the Lyman, Popasnyansky, Severodonetsk, and Avdiivka directions.

"In the Kurakhiv direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy is trying to resume offensive operations in the direction of the village of Novomykhailivka," the statement said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Lyman direction, as a result of assault operations, the enemy captured the northern outskirts of Shandrygolov.

In the Mariupol direction, our units continue to block in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant. With the support of artillery and tank fire conducts assault operations.

The enemy continues to supply weapons, military equipment, and ammunition for fuel and lubricants to meet the needs of the group of troops in this direction.

"In the South Buz and Tavriya areas, groups of occupying troops with the support of aircraft strike at military and civilian facilities, regroup and strengthen units, increase the system of fire damage and logistics," the General Staff said.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy used the Orlan-10 UAV to detect the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff also reminds that in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions defenders of Ukraine repulsed nine enemy attacks, destroyed nineteen tanks, twenty units of armored combat vehicles, four special armored vehicles, six vehicles and one unit of special vehicles. the enemy.