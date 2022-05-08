For us, this doesn't change anything - Zelenskyi on possibility of Putin declaring war on Ukraine

The ambitions of the Russian occupiers towards Ukraine, despite the great losses and failure of all initial plans, don't change. No matter what statements Russian President Vladimir Putin makes at a parade in Moscow, it will not matter to Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this in an interview with Fox News TV channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that the "victory" for the Russians is the destruction and defeat of the entire civilized world.

"For us, this does not change anything. For us, the war lasts 8 years, a large-scale war lasts more than 70 days. The Russians are destroying Ukrainian cities, they can be shown in Hollywood horror movies," said the head of state.

