Most likely, from airstrike on school in Belogorovka 60 people who still remain under blockages were lost, - Haidai. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At 16:37 on May 7 in Belogorovka as a result of a Russian airstrike, there were fires in the school building an area of ​​about 300 square meters and the house of culture.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET

"The fire was put out for almost four hours, then the rubble was dismantled and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found. 30 people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Most likely, all 60 people who remained under the rubble of buildings died. These are the real atrocities of the "Russian world": the cynical shelling of a school with a bomb shelter, and the murder of children in Privillya. The Russians don't care who they kill. The enemy cannot kill a soldier - then they will kill a defenseless child," Haidai said.







See more: Rashists dropped air bomb on school in Bilogorivka, where almost entire village was hiding - Haidai. PHOTOS

He also reminds that yesterday afternoon the occupying troops of the Russian Federation from "Hrad" and "Urahan" fired at Pryvillya. Eleven and 14-year-old boys were killed, and their 69-year-old grandmother, 12-year-old and 8-year-old sisters were seriously injured and hospitalized. It turned out that the grandmother and her grandchildren had left the shelter for a few minutes, and it was at this time that the enemy struck the city.

Already at night, the Russians opened fire on Shipilov. A two-story house was destroyed there. According to preliminary information, 11 people were under the rubble.

Four houses were damaged in Rubizhne, nine in Severodonetsk, and two more in Lysychansk. One wounded person was evacuated.

"Regarding the situation at the front. The group of occupying troops continues offensive operations in the Popasnyansky and Severodonetsk directions. In the past 24 hours, nine enemy attacks were repulsed in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, nineteen tanks, twenty units of armored combat vehicles, four special armored vehicles, six vehicles, and one unit of special engineering equipment were destroyed," Haidai recalls.

Air defense units shot down one enemy Mi-28H attack helicopter and six Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.