Armed Forces of Ukraine are the first army in world. Defeated Nazism - we will defeat racism! - Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO

A bloody insidious war is currently raging in central Europe.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Never again ... Unfortunately, this is not true. In the center of Europe - again a bloody insidious war. The aggressor cynically uses the memory and terms of World War II. But we will stand. We are strong. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are the first army in the world," Zaluzhnyi said.

"We have defeated Nazism - we will also defeat racism! Eternal memory to the victims of World War II! Glory to the Ukrainian soldiers!" He added.

