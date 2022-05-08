225 children killed and more than 413 wounded due to armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, - Office of Prosecutor General
As of the morning of May 8, 2022, more than 638 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official data, 225 children died and more than 413 were injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.
It is reported that the most affected children are in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 98, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 46, Mykolaiv - 44, Luhansk - 42, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, in Kyiv - 16 , Zhytomyr - 15.
"On May 7, two boys aged 11 and 14 were killed in the shelling of Pryvillya in the Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region. Two girls aged 8 and 12 were also injured," the statement said.
It is also noted that as a result of daily bombings and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,635 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 126 of them were completely destroyed.
