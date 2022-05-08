Armed Forces near Zmiinyi Island destroyed three occupiers' landing craft and anti-aircraft complex from Bayraktari

The Ukrainian military destroyed the occupiers' three landing craft from the Bayraktars, which the occupiers placed near the temporarily captured Zmiinyi Island. 46 occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported by the operational command "South", informs Censor.NET.

The command said that the defenders of Ukraine destroyed the "Serna" landing craft and the "Tor" multiple launch rocket system, as well as two "Raptor" assault boats. Another "Raptor" was significantly damaged.

As a result of the strikes, 46 Russian occupiers were killed.

In total, over the past 24 hours, on May 7, fighters of the South Operational Command destroyed 80 Russian servicemen and 10 units of their equipment, in particular, shot down a Forpos reconnaissance drone over the Odesa region. In addition, the ammunition depot of the occupiers was destroyed in the Kherson region.

Watch more: Bayraktar destroyed enemy helicopter over Zmiinyi Island. VIDEO