Another airstrike by Russian troops in Luhansk region: Lysychansk and Severodonetsk de-energized - Haidai
Russian troops launched another airstrike on the Luhansk region.
The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.
"In the morning, the Russian army opened fire on Lysychansk. Artillery was used, and airstrikes were inflicted. The amount of damage to the housing stock will be reported separately. However, again we have the destruction of critical infrastructure - cutting off powerful power lines with a voltage of 200 kV. As a result, the light disappeared first in Lysychansk and then in Severodonetsk. As soon as the security situation allows, the emergency crews will go for an examination," Haidai said.
