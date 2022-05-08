For days in Mykolaiv area, racists wounded 27 people and killed teacher of Russian

Mykolayiv and the region are under fire from Russian occupation forces. Russians are targeting residential neighborhoods.

Informs Censor.NET, the chairwoman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva reports about it.

"Unfortunately, we have seriously wounded and died. The deceased is an elderly woman who worked all her life as a teacher of Russian language and literature in one of our schools. Russian peace came to kill a teacher of Russian language and literature? Racist creatures fired at the territory of Mykolaiv area last night - rockets arrived, in particular, in Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, and Ochakov. In residential areas. In the days when the whole world remembers the victims of the Nazis in World War II, Russia surpassed them," the statement said.





Read more: In Mykolaiv area four explosions sounded

In total, for the last days in the Mykolaiv area, 27 people are wounded. Fortunately, there are no children among the victims. As of morning, in the Mykolaiv hospitals, there are 159 citizens who suffered from attacks by occupiers in the Mykolaiv area.