Armed Forces of Ukraine are going on counteroffensive in Zaporizhia direction

Ukrainian soldiers are conducting successful counter-offensive operations in the Zaporizhia direction. This follows from the statistics of enemy losses in the area.

Informs Censor.NET, that this was reported in the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy didn't conduct active hostilities. Our servicemen are holding the blow with dignity, carrying out successful counter-offensive operations, as evidenced by statistics on the losses of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.



