Occupiers aimed at facilities of Popasnyansky Vodokanal. Without water, 1 million people, including occupied territories - Haidai

15 settlements of Luhansk region remained completely without water supply for an indefinite period due to the Russian attack on the facilities of Popasnyansky Vodokanal.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

"The racists damaged the substation building and an open switchgear with transformers at one of the filter stations. Most likely, the substation equipment was also damaged, as well as in the villages of Toshkivka, Chekhirove, Loskutivka, Pidlisne, Vovcheyarivka, Madoryazantseve, Lysychanske (only about 1 million population)," the statement reads.

See more: Russia is pulling anti-aircraft missile forces to north of Crimea, - media. PHOTOS

It is noted that the resumption of water supply will be possible only after the cessation of hostilities.