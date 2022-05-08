Ukrainians have collected 300 million hryvnias for army through "DIIA", - Ministry of Finance

Since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine, about 280,000 Ukrainians have sent funds for the needs of the Armed Forces through the digital portal "DIIA". The total amount of donations reaches 300 million hryvnias.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

It is noted that more than 280,000 people raised more than UAH 300 million to the Army through DIIA.

"Thanks to your donations, the Return Alive Foundation provides all military units with thermal imagers and night vision devices, mobile surveillance systems, drones, demining kits and other high-precision equipment," the statement said.

The Ministry of Finance calls for further strengthening of the army financially and explains that this can be done in a few clicks in DIIA. All you have to do is log in to the application, tap Help Army on the main screen, enter the amount of the contribution and card details.

