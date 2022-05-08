US First Lady Jill Biden paid working visit to Ukraine. ВIДЕО

The First Lady of the United States Jill Biden paid a visit to Uzhhorod today, May 8.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram channel of the Transcarpathian Regional Council.

In particular, Ms. Biden met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska in Uzhhorod. It is noteworthy that this happened on Mother's Day.

In particular, Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska visited a school in Uzhhorod, where they resettled internally displaced persons from regions of Ukraine where hostilities continue.

"The visit of First Lady Biden is a demonstration of support for Ukraine by high-ranking US officials," the statement said.

In addition to visiting Uzhgorod, the trip includes stops in the Slovak cities of Bratislava, Kosice and Vyshne Nemetske.

"For obvious reasons - the visit to Uzhgorod was not announced and was kept as secret as possible and was closed to the media. The meeting was attended only by the White House press service," the statement said.

It is noted that Jill Biden has now left Ukraine.