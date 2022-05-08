Number of victims of occupiers in Mariupol can be much more than 20 thousand, - Denysova

The racists have been working for several days on the site of the Mariupol Drama Theater, which they bombed. Heavy construction equipment has already been brought there. The bodies of the dead are being taken out from under the rubble of the theater.

The ombudsman Lyudmila Denysova reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Dozens of corpses of civilians are found under each dismantled house. Therefore, there are well-founded suspicions that the official figures for human losses in Mariupol will be much higher than 20,000. The city hall has the testimony of a man who had to do this terrible job. He said that many Mariupol residents had nervous breakdowns from what they saw," the statement reads.

According to Denisova, Russian invaders do not allow to bury citizens who died in their own homes. Therefore, inscriptions are left on the doors of their homes, which indicate not the date of death, but the discovery of the corpse. They are waiting in line for burial right in apartments or houses.

"Satellite images from Maxar Technologies have appeared on the Internet. They show that the occupiers have been working on the site of the drama theater they bombed for several days. Heavy construction equipment has already been brought there. They plan to them bury in a 300-meter trench in Mangush.

Russia's actions in Mariupol are an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people in accordance with Article 6 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court," the ombudswoman stressed.

