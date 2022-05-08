Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 08.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 08.05.2022

"The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

The enemy's main efforts were to destroy the airfield infrastructure in order to prevent the actions of our aircraft, including the Bayraktar UAV, to support the actions of air units in the area of ​​responsibility of the Allied Forces and in the Black Sea Operational Zone. Increased the intensity of operational and tactical aviation over the northwestern Black Sea.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. Until May 27 this year, a training meeting of territorial defense units will be held in the Minsk district with the involvement of conscripts who are in reserve.

There is a possibility that the units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will launch missile and bomb attacks on the infrastructure of Ukraine from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy did not take active action in the northern direction. Intensified units of the Border Guard Service, as well as units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, continue to be detained at checkpoints and in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

Further fire damage to our troops and infrastructure in the border areas is not ruled out.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is fighting to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

During the last day, the enemy intensified hostilities. It is trying to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Carried out regrouping, replenishment of losses, increased air defense systems and logistics, presumably in order to intensify hostilities in the settlements of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

On the Lyman direction by forces of separate divisions from structure of the 90th tank division tried to take under full control the settlement of Oleksandrivka, as well as with the support of artillery to gain a foothold in the northern outskirts of the village Shandrygolovo. He was not successful.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is trying to seize the settlement of Rubizhne, but without success.

In the Popasna direction, they are trying to take up positions in the settlement of Popasna and take control of the section of the Popasna-Bakhmut highway.

He is advancing in the direction of the settlement of Novoselivka, he has no success, the fighting continues.

In the Kurakhiv direction, he is trying to improve the tactical situation in the direction of the settlement of Novomykhailivka, but has no success.

In the Mariupol direction, the intensity of hostilities has been reduced.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy intensified air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Komyshuvakha, and Yasna Polyana.

In the South Bug area, the enemy is trying to hold positions with forces of up to 15 battalion tactical groups. Does not carry out active hostilities. He fired mortars, artillery and rocket-propelled grenades at positions of our troops. Carried out replenishment of losses. He used military aircraft in the area of ​​the town of Car'erne.

Measures of the administrative-police regime in the temporarily occupied territories are underway.

So, strengthening of carrying out of filtration actions by divisions of "Rosgvardia" in areas of settlements Heroiske, Hola Prystan, Kherson is noted.

There is a possibility that assault operations will be carried out in certain areas in order to improve the tactical situation, bind our troops and prevent the transfer of reserves.

The moral and psychological condition of the occupiers remains low, there is a systematic use of alcohol and desertion. The personnel of the enemy's units complain about the ineffectiveness of their attacks on the position of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of Huliaipole", it is said in the message.

