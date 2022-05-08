Occupiers fired three rockets at Odessa, one was shot down by air defense, two hit residential area, no casualties - OС "South"

In the evening of May 8, the Russian occupiers fired three missiles at Odessa.

This is stated by OC "South", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"At 16:20 three missiles fired from aircraft from the Black Sea were directed at Odessa. One was shot down by air defense, the other two hit a residential area, destroying recreational areas.

The fire, 15 square meters in area, was extinguished by 4 special machines and 15 rescuers. The debris removal on the area of 300 square meters is ongoing, the investigative and operational group of the National Police is working to fix the crime against Ukraine. There were no casualties", - is stated in the message.

