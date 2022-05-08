Putin's war will destroy Russia's economic achievements of last 15 years - G7 statement

Putin failed to achieve dominance in Ukraine, but at the same time he managed to make Russia a global outcast.

This is said in the statement of the G7 countries at the end of the summit, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Putin's war is expected to destroy Russia's economic achievements of the last 15 years. As a result of our export controls, Russia is struggling to replenish its military armaments and equipment. .

About 1,000 private sector companies have left Russia, and more than 200,000 Russians, many of them highly skilled, have left the country, according to reports," the statement said.

"Putin has failed to achieve his original military goal of dominating Ukraine, but he has succeeded in making Russia a global outcast," the report said.

It is noted that the United States will prohibit U.S. citizens from providing accounting, trust and corporate services, as well as management consulting services to any person in the Russian Federation.

