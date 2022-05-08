ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8327 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine Sanctions against Russia War
6 277 10

G-7 countries pledge to phase out Russian oil imports - official statement

нафта

The G7 countries have committed themselves to phasing out or banning imports of Russian oil

According to Censor.NЕТ, This was said in a statement posted on the White House website on Sunday.

"This would severely hit the main artery of Putin's economy and deprive him of the revenues needed to finance the war. "The G7 has also pledged to work together to ensure a stable global energy supply while intensifying our efforts to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels," the statement reads.

Read more: G7 Leaders Conference was intentionally convened before Victory Day in Russia, - White House

Author: 

G-7 (261) oil (256) sanctions (2014)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 