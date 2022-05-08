G-7 countries pledge to phase out Russian oil imports - official statement

The G7 countries have committed themselves to phasing out or banning imports of Russian oil

According to Censor.NЕТ, This was said in a statement posted on the White House website on Sunday.

"This would severely hit the main artery of Putin's economy and deprive him of the revenues needed to finance the war. "The G7 has also pledged to work together to ensure a stable global energy supply while intensifying our efforts to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels," the statement reads.

