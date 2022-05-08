In Eastern direction on May 8, enemy launched 4 attacks, destroyed 190 occupants, 15 tanks, 26 armored vehicles, 2 drones, - OC "East"
Operational Command "East" released operational information about the combat operations on May 8.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Command.
The report noted: "Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East". In particular, on May 8, Russian fascist troops launched four attacks. Fighting continues. Enemy losses are as follows: up to 190 personnel, 15 tanks, 12 IFVs, 12 APCs, 1 TBM, 1 MTLB, 1 mortar crew, 6 ATVs, 1 fuel tanker, 2 UAVs".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password