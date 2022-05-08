In Eastern direction on May 8, enemy launched 4 attacks, destroyed 190 occupants, 15 tanks, 26 armored vehicles, 2 drones, - OC "East"

Operational Command "East" released operational information about the combat operations on May 8.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Command.

The report noted: "Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East". In particular, on May 8, Russian fascist troops launched four attacks. Fighting continues. Enemy losses are as follows: up to 190 personnel, 15 tanks, 12 IFVs, 12 APCs, 1 TBM, 1 MTLB, 1 mortar crew, 6 ATVs, 1 fuel tanker, 2 UAVs".

Read more: In Eastern direction, 7 attacks were repelled, 107 occupants, 8 tanks, 16 units of armored vehicles, 2 drones were destroyed - OС "East"