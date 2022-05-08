As result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region 4 people were killed, 8 were wounded - OVA

Russian occupants continued shelling the Donetsk region on May 8, killing 4 people.

This was stated by the Head of Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 8, the Russians killed four civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Ocheretino, 1 in New York and 1 in Vugledar. Another 8 people were injured in the shelling.

In addition, in Bakhmut medical care was provided to 6 civilians wounded in Luhansk region.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," the statement said.

