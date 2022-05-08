There is almost no hope that anyone survived after air strike by Rashists in Bilogorivka school - Haidai

Now it is impossible to clear the rubble in the school in Bilogorivka due to constant shelling by the occupants.

This was stated by the Head of Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Fierce fighting continues in Belogorovka. The occupants managed to deconstruct a pontoon crossing over the Siversky Donets River, our soldiers are trying to destroy it, and the orcs want to break through to our shore.

It is impossible to clear the rubble in the Bilogorivka school due to the constant shelling. There is almost no hope that anyone survived. Because the building not just "crashed down" and the basement collapsed. An air bomb exploded inside, a fire broke out and the temperature was critical, there was no oxygen left. We wait for silence so we can continue to clear the rubble.

There were approximately 90 people in the school, 27 were rescued and about 60 people were most likely killed. Unfortunately, only 49 people took the opportunity to evacuate from Bilogorivka the day before, although transport was sent with the expectation of up to 300 people," he said.

"The situation will worsen, because in order to chase the orcs, our soldiers must also work at full strength. Therefore, the shelling from both sides can only intensify, so we called for evacuation. They asked to "untie the hands" of our defenders to speed up Victory. Now people are being held hostage by the war. Evacuation is impossible," Haidai added.

