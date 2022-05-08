On May 8, 6 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass, 20 tanks, 1 artillery system, 28 units of armored vehicles, 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff

In the Donetsk and Luhansk direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Joint Forces Groupung press center.

The message notes: "During the current day, May 8, the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping successfully repelled 6 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to able actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 20 tanks, one artillery system, 28 units of armoured combat vehicles, one special armoured vehicle and 5 enemy vehicles (including one fuel tanker).

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down three "Orlan-10" UAVs.

Over the past week, troops of the Joint Force grouping repelled 71 enemy attacks. They destroyed 67 tanks, 26 artillery systems (including 7 MLRS), 110 armoured combat vehicles, 5 special armoured vehicles, 4 special engineering vehicles and 39 enemy vehicles (including one fuel tanker). Air Defense units shot down two aircraft, one helicopter, one cruise missile and 33 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 19 occupant tanks were destroyed in Donbass, Mi-28N and 6 drones were shot down, - JFO press center