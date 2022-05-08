Russia's atrocities in Ukraine only strengthen our desire to ensure that Putin loses this war - Trudeau

Прем'єр-міністр Канади Джастін Трюдо заявив, що всі ті звірства, які були скоєні РФ у Маріуполі, Бучі та інших містах, лише посилюють бажання країн Заходу забезпечити те, щоб Путін програв цю війну.

"No amount of gun rattling by Putin will help alienate our supporters, the G7, all civilized countries to stand with Ukraine against the illegal and stupid invasion of Ukraine. All of the atrocities that have been committed in Mariupol, Bucha, and other cities only strengthen our desire to ensure that Putin loses this war. He has made some very deep miscalculations about how bravely, powerfully, decisively the Ukrainian people will defend their land," Trudeau said at a news conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

According to Trudeau, Putin has also "completely underestimated not only the determination, but also the ability of countries around the world to rise up and fight back against his aggression and stand with our Ukrainian friends."

"We will continue to do the same as long as and where necessary, so that the whole world and all of Russia will understand how wrong Vladimir Putin is," the Prime Minister said.

Trudeau pointed out that what "Vladimir Putin is doing today, in these last weeks, shames the bright memory of those millions of Russians who gave their lives in the name of freedom" in World War II.

"Today, as we celebrate the anniversary of victory in Europe, Vladimir Putin has dishonored the bright memory of those millions, Russians in particular, who laid down their lives to overcome fascism and bring freedom to Europe and the world," he said.

