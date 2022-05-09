Occupiers concentrated nineteen battalion tactical groups on territory of Belgorod region of Russian Federation, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 06:00 on May 9 regarding the Russian invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, the seventy-fifth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy doesn't stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

The greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk's directions.

At the same time, there is a high probability of missile strikes throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions, no signs of enemy offensive formations were found. Certain designated units of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The enemy didn't conduct active offensive operations in the Slobozhansky direction. It focuses on the regrouping of units, replenishment of ammunition, and fuel, maintenance of previously occupied positions, and prevention of advancement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine towards the state border.

In the Izium direction, the enemy's main efforts by units of the 1st Panzer Army, the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District and the 29th, 35th, 36th Armies, the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District, and the Airborne Forces focuses on preparing for the continuation of the offensive in the directions of Sulyhivka - Nova Dmytrivka and Sulyhivka - Kurulka.

To prevent the advance of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy concentrated up to nineteen battalion tactical groups on the territory of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region. The transfer of personnel and military equipment to the replenishment of units that have suffered significant losses in Ukraine continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aircraft and artillery, focused its efforts on trying to take control of the settlements of Rubizhne, and Popasna, and preparing to continue offensive operations in the settlements of Siversk, Slovyansk, Lysychansk, and Avdiivka. The enemy has increased its firepower, trying to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy is conducting demonstrations to bind Ukrainian troops, improving the logistics system. The enemy didn't conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. The enemy focused on shelling the positions of units of our troops using available artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, cases of seizure of personal documents from the local population without good reason were noted, the return of which will take place if the latter participate in ceremonial events on the occasion of Victory Day.

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy was actively preparing for ceremonial parades.

The situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova has not changed. Local armed formations and units of the task force of the Russian troops continue to be in combat readiness "Full".

"During the previous day, the air defenses of the Air Force and the Land Forces hit ten air targets of the Russian occupiers, including six Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles, one Forpost UAV, and three cruise missiles.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, defenders of Ukraine have successfully repulsed six enemy attacks, destroyed 20 tanks, one artillery system, 28 units of armored combat vehicles, one special armored vehicle, and 5 units of enemy vehicles," the General Staff said.