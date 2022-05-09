226 children died and more than 415 wounded as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 9, 2022, more than 641 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data, 226 children died and more than 415 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 99, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 46, Mykolaiv - 44, Luhansk - 44, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

"On May 8, it became known about the death of a 13-year-old girl who was in one of the cars of a convoy of private cars, which on May 4 were fired upon by the occupiers in the Chuguiv district of Kharkiv region," the statement said.

It is also noted that on May 7, two girls aged 9 and 13 were wounded by enemy troops in the villages of Belogorivka and Shipilove in the Luhansk region.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces, 1,635 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 126 of them were completely destroyed.