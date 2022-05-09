Occupiers once again stormed Azovstal. They tried unsuccessfully to break through bridge that was gate of evacuation - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

After the UN column left the Donetsk region, the occupiers once again began storming Azovstal.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Mariupol. As expected, after the UN column left the Donetsk region, the occupiers began storming Azovstal. In particular, they tried to break through the bridge, which was the gate of evacuation. Unsuccessful," he said.

"It is difficult to understand how our Heroes repel attack after attack. Unbreakable and Unconquered. I sincerely hope that we will be able to save all the Defenders. We are all indebted to them," Andryushchenko said.

