We will not give away piece of our land or history. Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine, and someone will have none left, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the President.

He reminded that on August 24, 2021, the whole country celebrated the 30th anniversary of our independence! Our military, our defenders, and our equipment were walking along the Khreshchatyk, our "Mriya" was flying in the sky!

"There is nothing more dangerous than an insidious enemy, but there is nothing more poisonous than a feigned friend." These are the words of the great Ukrainian philosopher Hryhoriy Skovoroda. On February 24, we realized this truth when a feigned friend started a war against Ukraine.

This is not a war of two armies. This is a war of two worldviews. The barbarians who shell the Skovoroda Museum believe that their missiles can destroy our philosophy. She annoys them. It is a stranger to them. It scares them. It is that we are free people who go their own way," Zelenskyi said.

According to the head of state, we are waging a war on this path today and will not give anyone a piece of our land. Today we celebrate the Day of Victory over Nazism. And we will not give anyone a piece of our history. We are proud of our ancestors who, together with other nations in the anti-Hitler coalition, defeated Nazism. And we will not allow anyone to annex this victory, we will not allow it to be appropriated.

"Our enemy dreamed that we would refuse to celebrate May 9 and the victory over Nazism. That the word "denazification" would have a chance. Millions of Ukrainians fought Nazism and went through a difficult and long journey. The Nazis were expelled from Luhansk, the Nazis were expelled from Donetsk, and Kherson, Melitopol, and Berdyansk were liberated from the occupiers.

The Nazis were expelled from Yalta, Simferopol, Kerch, and the whole of Crimea. Mariupol was liberated from the Nazis. They expelled the Nazis from all over Ukraine, but the cities I named are especially inspiring today. They believe that we will expel the occupiers from our own land," the president added.

Watch more: This year we hear "Never Again" differently, with question mark. This slogan was killed, saying: "We can repeat" - Zelensky's address on occasion of Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. VIDEO

He also noted that on the Day of Victory over Nazism we are fighting for a new victory. The road to it is difficult, but we don't doubt that we will win.

"What is our advantage over the enemy? We are smarter than one book. This is a textbook on the history of Ukraine. We would not know grief if all our enemies could read and draw the right conclusions. On February 24, Russia launched an offensive. Attack on the same rake. They are attacked by every occupier who comes to our land. We have been through different wars. But everyone had one final," Zelensky recalls.

He notes that our land was planted with bullets and shells, but no enemy was able to take root here. Enemy chariots and tanks rode through our fields, but it didn't bear fruit. Enemy arrows and rockets flew in our skies, but no one was allowed to overshadow our blue.

"There are no shackles that can bind our free spirit. No occupier can take root in our free land. No invader can rule over our free people. Sooner or later we win. Whether the horde, whether Nazism, whether the mixture of the first and the second, which is the current enemy - we win, because this is our land, "- added the head of state.

"Because someone is fighting for the father of the king, the Fuhrer, the party and the leader, and we are fighting for the Fatherland. We have never fought against someone. We are always fighting for ourselves. For our freedom. For our independence. That the victory of our ancestors was not in vain. They fought for freedom for us and won. We are fighting for our freedom, for the freedom of our children, and therefore we will win. We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II. Where more than eight million Ukrainians died. And every fifth Ukrainian did not return home. In all, the war claimed at least 50 million lives. We don't say "we can repeat". Because only a madman can want to repeat the 2194 days of the war. Anyone who is repeating the horrific crimes of the Hitlerite regime today is imitating Nazi philosophy, copying everything they did. He is doomed. Because he was cursed by millions of ancestors when he began to imitate their killer. And therefore lose everything. And very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And no one will be left. We won then. Let's win now! And Khreshchatyk will see the parade of victory - the victory of Ukraine! ", - Zelenskyi sums up.

Watch more: We need weapons, sanctions and financial support to win - Zelensky appealed to G7 countries. VIDEO