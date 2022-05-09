Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 25,650 people, 199 aircraft, 158 helicopters, 1,145 tanks and 2,764 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 9, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to about 25,650 people.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 09.05 are approximately:
personnel - about 25,650 (+150) people were liquidated,
tanks - 1145 (+15) units,
armored combat vehicles - 2764 (+23) units,
artillery systems - 513 (+4) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 185 (+6) units,
air defense means - 87 (+1) units,
aircraft - 199 (+0) units,
helicopters - 158 (+2) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 1970 (+9) units,
ships / boats - 12 (+0) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 377 (+17).
Special equipment - 41 (+2).
Cruise missiles - 94 (+2).
The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Avdiivka direction. Data are being updated. Beat the occupier! Let's win together! Our strength is in the truth! ", - noted in the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
