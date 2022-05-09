In Donetsk region for days Russians fired at 15 settlements, killed 4 civilians, and wounded 7, - National police. PHOTOS

The occupiers killed 4 civilians and wounded 7 others. At least 31 civilian facilities were destroyed - residential buildings, a medical facility, a poultry farm, industrial enterprises, and livelihoods.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

"During the past 24hrs, Russian troops have attacked the following settlements: Mariupol, Mykolaivka, Avdiivka, Soledar, Toretsk, Vugledar, Zalizne, Paraskoviivka, Drobysheve, Mayaki, New York, Kamyanka, Pivnichne, Ocheretyne, Krasnohorivka Ochetyn" it is said in the message.

The enemy fired on civilians from aircraft, missiles, tanks, and heavy artillery. The police launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.







Watch more: Russian occupants destroyed hermitage of Sviatohirsk Lavra. VIDEO











