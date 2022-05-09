There will be no evacuation from Luhansk region today, Russians fire on Lysychansk-Bakhmut route, - Нaidai

There will be no evacuation in the Luhansk region on Monday, May 9. The Russian occupiers are constantly shelling the Lysychansk-Bakhmut road.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai on Telegram.

"The Russians have started shelling the" road of life "- the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route, so the passage is dangerous.

Humanitarian cargoes will not be delivered today either, we made sure in advance that those who remained had everything they needed.

Today we do not know what to expect from the enemy, that they can do more terrible things, so PLEASE minimize your stay on the street, stay in shelters, "the statement said.

