Russian troops fired on Shirokiv community in Dnipropetrovsk region from Grad, destroyed house, and damaged several others

Russian troops fired on the Shirokiv community in the Dnipropetrovsk region from Grad.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Again an enemy attack. Orcs fired on the Shirokiv community from Grad. In the village of Hannivka, one house was destroyed, and several were damaged. People were not injured. Most locals left. The village was left without electricity. Electricians are working," he said.

