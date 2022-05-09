Russian authorities continue to send conscripts to die in the war in Ukraine. Mothers of soldiers write complaints, but all in vain - intelligence. DOCUMENT

According to intelligence, despite assurances from the Kremlin leadership that conscripts will not be allowed to take part in the so-called "special operation", they continue to join the ranks of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine.

This was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

"Despite the covert mobilization on the territory of Russia and the forced mobilization of men in the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Ukraine, the Russian command is unable to provide full-fledged staffing of combat units. Mothers of Russian conscripts, realizing the inevitability of the death of their children, complain about the illegal actions of commanders to the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatiana Moskalkova, but in response receive another lie. Until the struggle in the middle of Russia for the lives of young Russians becomes mass, they will continue to die ingloriously, following the orders of the Kremlin dictator, "- say Ukrainian intelligence.









Watch more: On eve of May 9, Russians are discussing nuclear strike on Ukraine - interception of Ministry of Defense. AUDIO







"It is the conscripts who are the first to die during hostilities. Poor training, outdated weapons, and equipment lead to imminent death or injury. Another reason for the high mortality rate of servicemen of the occupying army is their involvement in operations in the first echelon of troops, in which more experienced contractors refuse to participate," the statement said.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes that the sending of conscripts to the combat zone is another proof of the government's attitude to its citizens and staff shortages in the aggressor's army.