Everything that people lost because of war, we return at expense of occupier - Shmyhal

Everything destroyed by the Russian Federation and lost by the Ukrainians as a result of military aggression will be rebuilt at the expense of the invaders.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, currently, Ukraine and its partners aim to confiscate and obtain for the benefit of the state all seized Russian assets that will be used to rebuild the country.

"First of all, we promised that everything that was destroyed, everything that people lost, we will return at the expense of the occupier and the aggressor. And we will do a lot of work to seize and confiscate Russian assets," - said Shmyhal.

He recalled that it is about $ 300 billion in Russian assets seized in the United States, Canada and other countries: "And if you take the money of their oligarchs, it is around $ 500 billion. My partners and I want to confiscate all these funds to benefit Ukraine. "

